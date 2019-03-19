Metro Detroit weather: Spring kicks off with some pre-April showers

DETROIT - Spring will start wet with some pre-April showers.

Clouds won't completely fade Tuesday night, but it will be enough to set us up with some early sun Wednesday. Lows Tuesday night will end up in the mid-20s to 30 degrees.

After some morning sun, clouds will increase Wednesday. That will lead to afternoon rain, which will linger into the evening. Highs will still reach the mid-40s before we get wet.

Spring officially begins Wednesday at 5:58 p.m.

Temperatures will be cooler for the second half of the week, so we'll have to wait until Sunday to see the 50s. Thursday will still keep us near normal in the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Friday will be the coldest of the stretch, with many locations dipping below freezing for lows and barely touching 40 in spots by mid-afternoon.

But the rebound (March Madness pun, ha!) begins Saturday, taking us back to average before a high of 53 on Saturday. Both weekend days will feature plenty of sunshine. Some rain arrives late Sunday, mainly after sunset, and will linger into Monday.

Beyond that, another sharp cooldown will take us below normal for the first part of next week.

