Metro Detroit weather: Summer heat returns

It's been another great night to keep those windows open and keep the fresh air flowing with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out around Metro Detroit on a Tuesday morning. The heat and humidity come soaring back today as we welcome back summer! Under partly sunny skies, highs will hit the mid 80s and with the humidity, it will feel like the lower 90s at times and the winds will begin gusting SE/SW 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph. Any showers and storms today may fire where the surging warm air will battle with stubborn cooler air retreating, and that is our North Zone. So, don't be surprised to get a late morning and/or late afternoon rain or thundershower north of M 59 today.

We will combine the heat and humidity with storm chances tomorrow. The main threat or timing of the showers and storms is in the afternoon hours as we begin to heat up again. Morning lows will still be near 70 degrees and then afternoon highs again take aim at the mid or upper 80s, and that will depend on the timing of showers. The models show a decent slug of water riding over us from noon until about 6pm tomorrow. More showers are possible late Wednesday into early Thursday. We have NOT been put in any risk category for severe storms, but as we remember with summer storms, they are capable of blowing up and producing lightning, and heavy downpours at least.

It's more clouds than sun on Thursday and highs may stick in the mid to upper 70s as a result. We have rain chances around through mainly the morning hours, and then an afternoon break with mostly cloudy skies keeping us in the 70s. Friday rain chances should end by 2 or 3pm and should be good to go for your Friday Night High School Football games. We'll keep you posted as we get closer to the weekend which looks more comfy and dry right now. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

