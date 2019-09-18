Metro Detroit weather: Summer sticking around

DETROIT - Now, this is what we’re talking about!

Wall to wall sunshine this Wednesday afternoon with a light wind ESE 5-15 mph and lower humidity for a couple of days ahead. Most of Metro Detroit will see highs near 80° without mention of any crazy heat index which makes it a great day to do a little yard work, go for a bike ride, or let the dog take you for a walk.

It’s going to be a perfect evening for BBQ or whatever you have planned on National Cheeseburger Day. Great sleeping weather ahead to keep the windows open if you’re comfortable with that.

Thursday and Friday

Thursday is almost a carbon copy of today as we wake up in the cooler zone of 50s and a few suburbs up north and out west flirting with the 40s.

The sun will blast us into the upper 70s and low 80s with a few fair weather afternoon clouds. Friday looks nice and warm with a mix of sun and clouds and a glorious 80°F or warmer.

Rain showers will be nearby, just off to our south and west, but Hurricane Humberto will help us. How? Well the storm moving up the Atlantic Ocean toward the Eastern Provinces of Canada will keep high pressure around here which should keep enough dry air pumping in to keep those showers away.

That’s a big deal because we have Homecoming Football Games, and another Homecoming.

Join Local 4 News and the city of Detroit as we welcome the Detroit Youth Choir home for a special celebration Friday at 4pm at Campus Martius Park.

Weekend

We are still watching our next significant weather maker moving in this weekend. We should be good to go most of your Saturday with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, a bit muggy as highs head into the lower 80s.

Get ready for a soaker of a Sunday as showers and storms roll in during the morning and should be at least on and off (a little more on than off) during the day and that will keep highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger into Monday which is the first day of Fall.

The Autumnal Equinox or start of Fall occurs at 3:50 AM Monday! Conditions do cool down next week.

