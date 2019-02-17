Metro Detroit weather: Timeline for Sunday snow, how much to expect

DETROIT - Snow is in the forecast on Sunday for Metro Detroit.

Here's what you need to know to plan ahead:

Clouds lower and thicken, Sunday afternoon. It remains cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., snow starts to arrive south of I-94 and west of I-275. Light to moderate snow slowly become more widespread after 5 p.m. ET; for Sunday evening and especially Sunday night. Individuals and families with dinner plans need to use extreme caution on area roads.

Paved surfaces become treacherous and visibility will be well less than a mile in many neighborhoods.

How much snow? 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall across a wide range of southeast Michigan; from the I-69 corridor through Motown and down to the Ohio border; from Livingston County and western Washtenaw County over to the coast of the St. Clair River, Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie.

Snow becomes more scattered, Sunday night, during the overnight hours into Monday morning. Lows will be in the upper teens.

