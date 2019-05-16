Metro Detroit weather: Tracking severe storm chances tonight

DETROIT - We need to watch the skies very closely later today as the Storm Prediction Center has placed SE Lower Michigan in a Marginal to Slight Risk for Severe Weather later today. It all depends on the timing of a cold front moving west to east over the area later today.

All signs point to showers and storms after 7 or 8 p.m. which may limit the severity of these potential storms due to fading sunlight and more stable conditions. So, we will keep an eye to the skies and if the front advances faster, we may see some storms blossom in the late afternoon capable of damaging winds and large hail.

Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, partly sunny and low to mid 70s on tap for today with gusty winds picking up in the afternoon SSW 7-17 mph gusting to 25 mph. That will help warm us up, but may also deliver the heat and moisture needed for those storms later today. For now, plan on a stormy evening and early night ahead.

Friday forecast

Rain will likely linger over Metro Detroit Friday morning drying up during the morning drive. So, most of your Friday is a dry day with only partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs just shy of 70 degrees staying in the 60s all day.

Saturday forecast

More rain and potentially heavy rain moves in overnight into early Saturday with some morning soakers before again drying up for most of the day. Due to morning showers and lingering clouds, we may not get out of the 60s again on Saturday.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be another day for ‘eyes to the skies’ with a dry first half of the day and temps possible warming to 80 degrees.

A little sun early filling with clouds and a cool front approaching bringing rain and thunderstorms through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Wet weather should clear out for Monday and Tuesday the only partly sunny skies and upper 60s early next week as cooler breezes keep us barely on the cooler side of average or normal (70°F). Showers and storms are likely late, late Tuesday and/or Wednesday of next week.

