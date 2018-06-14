Metro Detroit weather: Warm and dry stretch

DETROIT - It feels a lot nicer out there this morning with temps in the 50s for most, while a few suburbs are dipping into the upper 40s.

Skies are clear and will be mostly sunny all day with Thursday afternoon highs hitting the low and mid 80s without the humidity. In fact, the lighter breeze WNW 5-12 mph keeps stable air pumping in all day.

Friday forecast

Friday will be very similar to today, although highs may come down a few degrees due to some afternoon high clouds.

Morning lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees with highs tomorrow in the low 80s. Sunshine gives way to harmless, high clouds which are a sign of a change on the way.

Expect the humidity to start pouring in Friday night into Saturday bringing some rain and thunder chances.

Father's Day weekend forecast

Your Father’s Day weekend will start wet and finish very warm. Saturday is very muggy and soupy with rain and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s between showers with steamy conditions possibly supporting stronger or severe storms. We will keep you posted along the way.

We have a Father’s Day heatwave as highs are expected to hit the mid 90s Sunday with sweltering summer heat and humidity making for a great pool or beach day for Dad. Lots of water and sunscreen on the golf course.

Still a bit warm Monday as we expect the arrival of Hurricane debris from a Pacific storm called ‘Bud’ bringing rain here late Monday into Tuesday.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

