Metro Detroit weather: Warm, muggy Tuesday night after storms

DETROIT - Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown!

Showers and storms are possible, especially north of M-59/Hall Road, mainly before midnight. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Keep your air conditioners and fans running.

Wednesday will be hotter than average, again. Highs will be in the mid-80s in the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms, especially in the afternoon and evening, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Thursday will have another chance of showers and storms. It will remain much warmer than average by at least 5 degrees with daytime temps in the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunnier and warm. Highs in the upper 70s, Saturday, and near 80 degrees, Sunday.

