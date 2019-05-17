Metro Detroit weather: Warm weekend with storm chances

We have seen plenty of severe weather storm reports overnight, but those were all just south of us in Indiana and Ohio. We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies, a little bit of fading drizzle in spots, and temps in the 50s to low 60s. Those numbers won’t warm up a ton today, but we do have a very warm weekend ahead. Most of today stays only partly sunny with dry conditions and highs in the mid to upper 60s and a few low 70s. The winds are on the lighter side NNW 5-12 mph, and shower chances return late tonight or overnight. We may see a few scattered rain and thundershowers after 8 or 9pm. But heavier showers are more likely between 2am and 7am.

Saturday starts with light to moderate rain and thundershowers fading to spotty drizzle through 8 or 9am, and then drying out. We should actually bust into some decent sunshine through the afternoon which should shoot temps into the middle 70s. There will be rain and thunderstorms across Western Michigan, so our West Zone may see more debris clouds from that keeping temps in the 60s in play. Again, after some morning showers, it will be a dry day and warming as we head into Sunday.

Sunday will be another day for ‘eyes to the skies’ but not until the mid or late afternoon. It’s a dry first half of the day and highs have a good chance of warming to 80 degrees or warmer. Warm winds will be picking up SSW 10-25 mph making that warm up feel even warmer. We are under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Sunday afternoon and evening for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with a cool front moving into a warm and unstable environment. We’ll keep you posted. It looks like most of your Monday and Tuesday are dry with breezy but bright conditions in the mid 60s. More storms are likely late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

