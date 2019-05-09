Metro Detroit weather: Warming today with rain, thunderstorms

DETROIT - It’s a warmer, windy, and wet Thursday ahead around Metro Detroit with a dry start to your day at least and temps in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees through the early morning if you are heading out.

Rain and thunderstorms will roll through after 8 or 9 a.m. and will bring scattered light and moderate rain around through the late morning and early afternoon.

We do expect some breaks in the action as warming winds crank SSW 10-25 mph gusting over 30 mph, and more moisture will be moving in with those winds all day. Highs should get into the low or mid 70s with scattered mid to late afternoon showers and storms.

We should keep an eye to the sky between 4-8 p.m. as we warm up and watch a cold front approaching.

A few storms may intensify bringing gusty winds and hail. Most of us will not see anything crazy and SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario have NOT been placed in a Severe Weather Risk area today.

We just need to be on the lookout.

Friday forecast

You can expect lingering sprinkles or drizzle during the morning drive Friday, but it will be a mostly dry day Friday. A cold front passing through late Thursday and early Friday will bring numbers back below average for a stretch as we will see morning numbers in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Then, highs struggle under low clouds and drizzle giving way to partly sunny skies and upper 50s for most and a few low 60s if we can get into the sunshine early enough. Unfortunately, it looks like a gradual clearing tomorrow and still breezy WSW 10-20 mph.

Weekend forecast

The weather is a little cool but looking great Saturday for the Race For The Cure in Detroit. You’ll want a sweatshirt in the morning with low 40s and then sun and clouds helps bring highs back into the low 60s with lighter winds to start your weekend.

What about Mother’s Day?

Well, most new model data suggests some shower activity in the mid to late afternoon with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll keep you posted hoping to change that!

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.