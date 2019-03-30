Metro Detroit weather: Wet Saturday, improving conditions Sunday

Saturday night becomes partly cloudy and very cold. Keep pets and potted plants inside. Overnight lows will be below freezing; in the lower and mid 20s.

Sunday will be sunnier and remain colder than average. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be chilly with more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Milder air arrives Tuesday with highs near 50°F and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be warm on opening day for the Detroit Tigers. Highs will be near 60°F.