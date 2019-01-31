Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Wind chill advisory in effect until Friday morning

By Paul Gross - Meteorologist

An icy Detroit River on Jan. 31, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A wind chill warning for Metro Detroit has expired. 

However, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory in effect now until 5 a.m. Friday for the area south of 8 Mile Road, and now until 9 a.m. Friday for the area north of 8 Mile Road. 

Now that wind chills have warmed above -25 degrees, the warning criteria is no longer being met. However, since wind chills will be between -15 and -24 degrees through the night, the advisory was necessary. 

It’s still dangerously cold outside, but less dangerous than earlier.

