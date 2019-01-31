Metro Detroit weather: Wind chill warning ends today, warm up on the way

DEROIT - So the Wind Chill Warning has been extended to 2pm today with wind chills -15°F to -30°F through the early afternoon all around Metro Detroit.

Air temps will warm into the low single digits and winds SW 7-17 mph keep those wind chills in the danger zone but improving hour by hour.

Plenty of sun mixed with a little cloud cover and no threat for wet weather today.

Friday

There's a fast moving snow maker moving along and south of our border with Ohio, and some South Zone snow is possible before sunrise.

This is light stuff but will be slippery for anyone traveling south tomorrow morning. Wind chills will be around -5°F to -10°F in the morning so schools should be back in session. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to maybe upper teens with lighter winds SE 5-10 mph and a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday, Sunday

Groundhog Day Saturday brings a surge in temps and clouds. It will be mostly cloudy with lows in the single digits to low teens and highs in the mid 30s. Maybe we get lucky and no shadow for the forecasting rodent.

Sunday is another mostly cloudy to overcast day with warming winds and some good melting. We may get a few light rain showers or drizzle with highs in the 40s.

Monday

How about 50°F Monday? There's a chance, but also a good chance for afternoon rain and gusty winds.

