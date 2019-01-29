Metro Detroit weather: Wind chill warning in effect later today; dangerous cold grips region

DETROIT - Watch out for icy spots as the roads are slick and refreezing!

Temperatures are in the upper teens early morning falling into the low and mid teens through the day as the winds pick up WSW 10-25 mph making wind chills an issue today.

Snow showers will be coming and going and some are capable of laying down a quick inch, coating roads, and reducing visibility. These snow bands from Lake Michigan will trend more in our West and North Zones but we should all be prepared and bundled up with highs falling and wind chills about -10°F to -15°F later this afternoon and it gets worse as we head into this evening.

Our Wind Chill Warning begins at 6 p.m. and goes all the way through midday on Thursday for all of SE Lower Michigan. This means dangerous cold is here for a while.

Wednesday forecast

With the Wind Chill Warning in effect, Wednesday morning lows will be sub-zero and wind chills could go as low as -25°F to -40°F and some schools may decide to close tomorrow based on the health concerns of frost bite and hypothermia.

We will see mostly cloudy skies and flurries with those winds WSW 10-25 mph gusting even stronger and if you are not covered and layered up, you could become a victim of frost bite within minutes of being outside.

Thursday forecast

We will wake up to wind chills Thursday again as low as -25°F to -40°F as the winds will not relax even overnight and through the next couple of mornings.

Again, we may see late starts or school closings Thursday due to the dangers which won’t become less of an issue until Thursday afternoon. In fact, we should see sunshine and winds SW 5-15 mph with temperatures only in the single digits at best!

Our next weather system moves in late, late Saturday night or Sunday morning as a wintry mix changing to rain by Sunday. That’s right, 40s on Super Bowl Sunday here in Metro Detroit with mostly liquid precipitation to end the weekend and begin next week.

Stay tuned! You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

