Metro Detroit weather: Windy Wednesday, potentially wet weekend

DETROIT - Our windy Wednesday will be the last of the gusty days for a little while, so try to soak up the sunshine.

Highs will be 55-60°F this afternoon as the winds WSW 10-25 mph will gust 25-35 mph at times and then those winds begin to fade by sunset. More clouds move in tonight with some rain coming into Pure Michigan. But, it looks like those showers will be a glancing blow to our West Zone and more of an issue for our North Zone late tonight and overnight. Some lighter showers are possible closer to the heart of Metro Detroit in the morning hours.

Thursday forecast

Clouds with some spotty drizzle first thing Thursday morning around Metro Detroit, but we're not looking at much moisture here folks. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and the clouds thin to partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are a lot lighter WNW 5-15 mph and it will feel and look every bit of Fall tomorrow afternoon -- enjoy!

Friday forecast

Friday rains will likely land south into Ohio with a chance for a few light morning showers in our South Zone. Highs with partly sunny skies will stay in the low to mid 50s.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks mainly good with dry conditions during the day Saturday. Unfortunately, light to moderate rain moves into Metro Detroit late Saturday just in time for the Michigan game in Ann Arbor. Plan on bringing the rain gear with you. Temps are in the mid to upper 50s all weekend with a shot at 60°F Sunday.

