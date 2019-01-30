Metro Detroit will feel 80 to 90 degree swing by Monday

It's about as Michigan weather as you can get. One day, we have -40 wind chills. The next day, we're near 50 degrees.

While Southeast Michigan is under a wind chill warning until Thursday, with wind chills as low as -40, there's some good news: it won't last forever.

In fact, starting this weekend, things will feel a lot better.

Weekend forecast from Brandon Roux

Saturday is Groundhog Day and we should see sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 30s!

Sunday starts with a wintry mix and then just spotty, light rain showers as we hit the low and mid 40s.

We may see highs closer to 50°F Monday.

With wind chills -30°F to -40°F now... warming to near 50°F Monday is a 80 to 90 degree warm up over 5 days. Incredible!!!

