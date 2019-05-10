Most of Metro Detroit under frost advisory on Saturday

It's May in Michigan but the frost hasn't left us yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for every county in Southeast Michigan, with the exception of Wayne and Monroe counties.

The advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday, with temperatrues expected to dip into the 30s overnight.

What is a frost advisory?

A Frost Advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36 degrees on clear and calm nights during the growing season.

A Frost Advisory is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze).

A Frost Advisory is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

Most of Metro Detroit is under a frost advisory from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019. (WDIV)

Here's the latest forecast from Brandon Roux:

