New Year's Eve weather in Metro Detroit: Cold rain still falling, could taper off Monday evening

If there’s anything worse on a holiday than rain it’s a cold rain and that’s what we’ve had for most of the day. The steady rain will continue into the evening hours, before starting to taper off.

With a bit of luck, perhaps we won’t have to dodge many drops leaving our New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Regardless, roads will be wet, so please be careful out there and don’t drive if you’ll be drinking. We have enough serious accidents on New Year’s Eve on dry roads, let alone wet roads. There’s a reason this night is called Amateur Night.

Temperatures will actually rise into the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) this evening, before dropping into the low to mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius) later at night.

Watch out for ice early Tuesday morning if you’ll be out, especially north and west of our urban area closer to Detroit.

Adding insult to injury Monday evening is that it won’t just be wet, it’ll also become breezy, with winds eventually shifting to the west and then northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts.

Tuesday

Happy New Year! The first day of 2019 will be a typical winter day (for a change), with cloudy skies and near steady temperatures in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

The first sunrise of 2019 will occur at 8:02 a.m. and the first sunset of 2019 will occur at 5:12 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 to -6 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

It will become partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Rest of week

We will then hit a stretch of quiet weather with some sunshine each day through the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies overall Thursday through Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) on Friday, and in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius) on Saturday and Sunday.

It still appears that we’ll trend toward a more typical wintry pattern later this month. Check out our winter outlook article here.

