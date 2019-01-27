Next winter storm hits Southeast Michigan on Monday: What you need to know

DETROIT - Southeast Michigan is bracing for the next round of snow on Monday, which will be followed by the coldest air we've seen in years.

Snow will start Monday morning and continue through the day. School closings are possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 12 a.m. Tuesday.

There is also a winter weather advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties that will last until 12 a.m. Tuesday. The winter weather advisory is expected to last from 7 a.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday.

How much snow is expected?

An average of 4 to 6 inches is expected across the heart of Metro Detroit, with more than six inches possible north of I-69.

The National Weather Service is calling for between 8-12 inches up in the Thumb.

What's the time frame?

Monday will be snowy and hazardous all day. Light snow arrives between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and intensifies toward the end of the morning commute through the afternoon.

Snow will be heavy, at times, with snowfall rates close to a half inch to an inch per hour at times.

Track school closings

School closings can be tracked here.

Extreme cold comes next

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Detroit and southeast Michigan experience the coldest air of the season, so far.

The polar vortex brings dangerously cold, wind-blown air into the region. Morning lows will be between -5° and -10°F. Wind chills will approach 20 degrees below zero or lower.

Daytime temps will struggle to make it to 0°F or the single digits, mid week. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur quickly if one is not careful. People, especially seniors and children, should spend only limited amounts of time outdoors.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.