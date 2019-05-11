Paul Gross: Observance of virga possible in Metro Detroit Saturday

If you happen to notice gray streaks beneath the clouds, but it’s not raining, you will be seeing something called virga – rain drops falling from the clouds, but evaporating before reaching the ground.

DETROIT - Welcome to the weekend. And it is not just “any” weekend…it is Mother’s Day weekend.

So let me begin by wishing all of you mothers a wonderful, relaxing weekend – one that you richly deserve.

From a weather standpoint, it definitely could be better, but it also could be a whole lot worse. Given my “glass is always half full” attitude, I’m okay with so-so.

We’re starting off our day dry, although it’s a chilly start for those of you heading downtown to the Race 4 The Cure, as most of us are starting the day in the 30s (near 40 degrees downtown). Fortunately, the wind is very light, as I hate talking about wind chill in May.

High and mid-level clouds will allow some filtered sunshine to get through, but clouds will thicken up during the afternoon.

Highs today in the mid to upper 50s may not be as warm as we’d like but, again, we’ll gladly take a dry day to head over to the annual Birmingham Art Fair (you may see my wife and me there…but we haven’t decided yet which day we’ll be there).

Although one computer model tries to generate a few light showers toward evening, I think the air will be too dry for those rain drops to reach the ground.

So, we should be good to go for our date night plans, and there is a lot going on around town: Matty Matheson is at The Shelter in Detroit at 4 p.m., Johnny Marr is at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit at 7 p.m., Maren Morris is at The Fillmore in Detroit at 7 p.m., and Festival of Laughs is at the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m.

So, we should be good to go for our date night plans, and there is a lot going on around town: Matty Matheson is at The Shelter in Detroit at 4 p.m., Johnny Marr is at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit at 7 p.m., Maren Morris is at The Fillmore in Detroit at 7 p.m., and Festival of Laughs is at the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m.

Whatever your plans are, have a great Saturday.



