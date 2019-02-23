Paul Gross: Rain showers increase in Metro Detroit Saturday evening, thunderstorms possible

DETROIT - Welcome to the weekend. We are starting the day dry, and many of us may actually have some sun early this morning before skies cloud over (the farther north you are, the better the chance to get a few rays).

If you are an early morning jogger, it is a typical February start with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. While a scattered shower cannot be categorically ruled out this morning, those chances increase as we head into the afternoon, and increase even more this evening.

This might be a good day to head to the International Gem and Jewelry Show at the Southfield Municipal Complex Pavilion.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is also Detroit restaurant week, with twenty-eight of the city’s premier restaurants participating; each establishment will offer a special dinner menu, with three-course dinner menus at $29 to $39.

Take an umbrella, just in case. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, and wind will blow from the east at 8 to 13 mph.

As I mentioned, showers will increase this evening, with a few thunderstorms possible. Do not let that put a damper on your date night plans. Just have the umbrella handy so your sweetie does not get wet.

Temperatures will continue rising during the evening, perhaps even into the mid to upper 40s by late evening.



