Cloudy Sunday in Metro Detroit with partial sunshine in the morning

DETROIT - Good morning. I hope you had a great first half of the weekend.

Our Sunday is off to a good start. It is dry, and temperatures are warmer than they were Saturday morning, generally starting out in the upper 20s to low 30s, right around Sunday’s average low temperature of 31 degrees.

Mid-level clouds streaming in will allow partial sunshine through this morning, but clouds will increase, particularly Sunday afternoon.

We should stay dry during the day, so get out and enjoy this early spring weather. (I got a lot of yard work done Saturday before the basketball games and filled two yard waste bags with sticks and limbs that fell from the two big windstorms.)

The dry day is especially good news because Sunday is Marche du Nain Rouge – Detroit’s annual parade to ward off Detroit’s harbinger of doom, the Nain Rouge.

Remember that this isn’t a parade that somebody organizes and you just watch…You are the parade. So what do you wear? Anything weird and crazy. The revelry starts at noon at the corner of Second and Canfield with a gathering featuring local artists, music, fire performers and other theatrics.

The parade itself starts around 1 p.m. (I say “around” because it’ll get going when somebody just decides that the time is right to start it), and proceeds down Second to the Masonic Temple, where revelers face their vaunted foe, the Nain Rouge.

After the parade, the Marche doesn’t stop...look for parties around Midtown, including the official party inside the Masonic Temple. Everybody needs to experience the Marche du Nain Rouge at least once in their life. It’s a very, very old Detroit tradition.



Widely scattered, very light showers are possible Sunday evening, but the morning's computer models suggest that most of us will remain dry. Still, keep this in mind if you are heading to Deluxx Fluxx for rap artist Doobie’s show, or just to Sunday dinner at grandma's.



As for temperatures Sunday, we will reach the low to mid-50s in the afternoon, perhaps even more warmer if we keep the mid-level clouds and partial sunshine a little longer. I think you can handle that. Enjoy the milder temps, and have a fantastic Sunday.



