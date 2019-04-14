Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain and snow Sunday

DETROIT - Winter is coming to Motown on Sunday, and I am not talking about Game of Thrones.

Snow and rain with temperatures near freezing are possible Sunday morning. It will be chilly and wet the rest of the day. A little more snow is possible Sunday night into Monday.

Sunday morning will be slippery, especially north of 8 Mile Road. Rain and snow showers are possible even before most Detroiters wake up for Palm Sunday services. Areas north of 8 Mile Road and west of I-275, including Livingston at Washtenaw counties will receive a trace to 2 inches of fresh snow on grassy areas.

Sunrise is at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Drivers must be extremely cautious on wet, icy or slushy surfaces at breakfast time just before the lunch hour.

Sunday afternoon will be chilly and wet. Highs will barely be above 40°F. Families going to and from Bookstock 2019 in Livonia will still need to use caution on wet roadways and in areas where ice is slowly melting.

Sunset is at 8:13 p.m. ET.

Sunday night, the storm system that brought tornadoes in the Deep South and rain and snow for us ends with scattered snow showers. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 30s.

Monday will have scattered snow in the morning, but it becomes milder with cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be near 50°F or more.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and milder. Daytime temperatures will be near 60°F.

Spring like showers and thunderstorms arrive Wednesday and Thursday. It also gets warmer. Highs each day will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Good Friday will have scattered showers in the morning, and it will be partly sunny in the afternoon. It will be cooler with temperatures in the 50s.

