Rain arrives in Metro Detroit: will we be snow-free until 2019?

With unseasonably warm air pushing in, will we be snow-free until 2019?

We’ll have no issue seeing rain, however. Expect steady rain for much of the evening. There’s a very slim chance that a couple rumbles of thunder move in, too. But most of us won’t hear anything but raindrops. The rain becomes lighter scattered showers overnight.

Temperatures will be rising through the evening, into the mid-and-upper 40s by midnight, to the mid 50s by daybreak on Friday!

Scattered showers will linger through the first half of Friday. Raindrops will taper shortly after lunch, leaving us mostly cloudy and dry. Temperatures will hang on to the low-and-mid 50s through most of the afternoon, before falling sharply in the evening and overnight. Expect lows in the 20s in most spots.

Weekend

The weekend looks dry, with more sunshine arriving by Sunday. Highs will be a lot closer to normal, in the mid 30s.

New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

Then things get interesting for New Year's Eve. Another very wet system arrives from the south by afternoon on Monday. This will start as rain as temperatures will be hanging around 40 degrees. We’ll see a transition to light snow during the evening, possibly lingering past midnight.

This is always a night to be as cautious and vigilant as possible on the roads, but snow-covered roads will require even more concentration. It’s too early to pin down snow totals, but accumulations of more than an inch are certainly possible.

New Year’s Day will be cooler and drier, with just a few flakes possible. More likely, it will be just cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

