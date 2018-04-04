Reminder: 2018 Michigan statewide tornado drill is next week

DETROIT - With Michigan’s 2018 Severe Weather Awareness Week scheduled from April 8-14, local and state emergency management officials are asking Michiganders to take action to prepare by participating in a statewide tornado drill at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Government agencies, organizations, families and individuals are encouraged to be a part of this statewide preparedness activity, but are not required to do so. Nearly all state of Michigan facilities will be participating.

While tornadoes can occur during any time of the year, they are especially common during the late spring and early summer months. As one of nature’s most violent storms, they can devastate homes and property in just seconds.

The average lead time for tornadoes to develop is 10 to 15 minutes, which means citizens need to be ready to react quickly when a warning is issued. By taking a few extra steps and participating in the statewide tornado drill, citizens and businesses will be ready well in advance if a tornado ever occurs.

