Showers leave, lower humidity returns Saturday night

The few showers and thunderstorms we had, have gone away. Behind them and a cold front is more comfortable air again. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 60s. Dew points return to more tolerable levels for the night and Sunday.

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m. ET.

Sunday become sunnier and it remains less humid . Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Perfect day to feel the sand between your toes or taking in the scent of freshly cut grass while kicking the soccer ball around with your kids. Weather will be great for the kite flying competition and ceremony on Belle Isle and the Wyandotte Art Festival.

Lower humidity aside, keeping kids and pets away from empty vehicles and staying hydrates remain vital.

In the Detroit Area, Monday and Tuesday become more hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 90 by Monday and in the low 90s, Tuesday. Heat indices near 95 degrees.

"Barry"

"Barry" was briefly a hurricane with winds of 75 mph when it made landfall today. It's eye is now inland, and the soaking whirlwind is a tropical storm, again. Flooding and storm surge are huge concerns the rest of the weekend and all of next week. Even after the storm leaves Louisiana for Arkansas and Missouri, all that rain has to go somewhere. It ends up back in the Mississippi River and eventually New Orleans. Flooding will be a concern for several days, if not a couple weeks.

The remnants of "Barry" could spell more rain for Southeast Michigan, Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 76 deg. F; Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 71 deg. F; Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. High near 85 deg. F

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High in the low 80s.

