Snow on the way to Metro Detroit: Here's what to expect tonight, Tuesday morning

Clouds have been thickening today as the atmosphere above us moistens up, and before too long, we’ll have the pitter-patter of little snowflakes to deal with -- but not until after this afternoon’s rush hour. We’ll all get home just fine.

By midevening, however, light snow should quickly overspread the area, perhaps with a little rain briefly mixed in at the start for those of you on the far east side. Snow should begin tapering off around 4 or 5 a.m., which will give the road crews plenty of time to get some salt down.

This won’t be a plowable snow, as we’re expecting perhaps an inch or so -- more north and west, and a little less south and east. By the morning rush hour, many of the freeways and primary roads should be mainly wet from the melted snow. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) is why there’s a better chance for some of this snow to stick on pavement than with last Thursday night’s snow. Wind tonight will blow from the northwest at 4 to 8 mph.

We’ve decided to call this snow “Meh+” since it appears that the only impact on the morning rush hour’s main roads appears to be damp roads.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be a dry day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cold air filtering into the region will limit temps from rising past the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius). It’ll be a breezy day, though, with west-northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:21 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night, with chilly lows near 20 degrees (-6 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, and it’ll be cool sunshine (but we’ll take it), with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Thursday

After a mostly sunny start Thursday morning, clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

There’s another chance for some light snow Thursday night, and it appears to be a similar set-up to tonight…accumulations (if any) should be light). Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Snow showers end early Friday, with skies then becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees 4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance for light snow or snow showers. Highs will be the mid-30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid-30s (1 degree Celsius).

