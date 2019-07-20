Thunderstorm watch issued for Metro Detroit, counties outside region

Residents are urged to be cautious. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 p.m. Saturday

An excessive heat warning was also issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. today.

