Thunderstorm watch issued for Metro Detroit, counties outside region

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 p.m. Saturday
An excessive heat warning was also issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. today.
