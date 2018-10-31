Trick-or-treating weather forecast in Metro Detroit: Follow updates from Ben Bailey

Follow the latest weather updates for trick-or-treating around Metro Detroit from Ben Bailey.

Temps will be in the low 50s through the afternoon with winds NW 7-17 mph, cooling into the upper 40s if you’re going to be out into the evening hours. The best news is the dry yet cloudy weather for the most important timeframe of the day.

Related: Halloween 2018: Trick-or-treat times in Metro Detroit

For every half-hour updates, download the free Local4Casters app. Available for iPhone and Android. Just search "WDIV" in your app store.

Here's the latest Facebook update from 3:40 p.m.:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.