Metro Detroit weather forecast: Very cold Sunday, snow follows Monday

DETROIT - After a few snow showers very early Sunday morning, the rest of the day will be dry but very cold. Brace yourself for measurable snow, Monday, and dangerously cold weather afterward.

Sunday morning will be slippery in spots because of very early morning snow showers. Early risers and families going to and from services and morning activities must remain alert on roadways, especially on ramps, bridges, and overpasses. Dress warmly, as well. There will be frigid temps starting in the upper single digits to around 10°F. Wind chills will be around and below 0°F.

Sunrise is at 7:52 a.m. ET.

Winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves will be needed Sunday afternoon. It will be partly to mostly sunny with highs near 20°F. Wind chills will be in the single digits most of the day.

Sunset is at 5:41 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening becomes mostly cloudy and remains very cold. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper teens.

Clouds lower and thicken Sunday night. Snow begins to fall well after midnight but in time for Monday morning's rush-hour. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper single digits.

Monday will be snowy and hazardous all day. Light snow arrives between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET and intensifies toward the end of the morning commute through the afternoon. Snow will be heavy, at times, with snowfall rates close to a half inch to an inch per hour at times.

By Monday evening, 3 to 7 inches of new snow will fall. Lighter amounts of snow, up to 3 inches, will fall south of I-94 in Lenawee and Monroe counties. In our metro zone, including the Detroit and southern Oakland and Macomb counties, 3 to 5 inches of snow will fall with isolated instances of 6 inches. North of 8 Mile Road and closer to Hall Road/M-59, over 6 inches of snow is possible.

Tuesday will be cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will be in the low and middle teens all day.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Detroit and southeast Michigan experience the coldest air of the season, so far. The polar vortex brings dangerously cold, wind-blown air into the region. Morning lows will be between -5° and -10°F. Wind chills will approach 20 degrees below zero or lower. Daytime temps will struggle to make it to 0°F or the single digits, mid week. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur quickly if one is not careful. People, especially seniors and children, should spend only limited amounts of time outdoors.

