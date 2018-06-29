Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm, muggy Friday night then even hotter

DETROIT - An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 12 noon ET, Saturday to midnight,Saturday night.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan for Saturday.

Dangerous heat is here, day and night, in Motown and all of Southeast Michigan this weekend; Saturday has an excellent chance of having record-breaking heat.

Friday evening will remain hot and humid through sunset with temps in the middle and upper 80s and heat indices above 90 degrees. Skies will be fair.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

It's important to remain hydrated and cool, even at night. Drink plenty of water and make sure homes are air conditioned and well ventilated. It will feel like it's in the 80s from dinnertime, overnight and by dawn Saturday.

Friday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be between 75 and 80 degrees.

Saturday will be oppressively hazy, hot and humid. Skies will be mostly sunny. Underneath, the Motor City area will be roasting with highs in the middle and upper 90s and heat indices near 105 degrees or greater. The record high is 96 degrees from 1931. There is a good chance of breaking it.

Heat indices will be near 90 degrees most of Saturday night. Overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, again.

Sweltering heat and humidity carry over to Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees or more.

Monday may have some relief with scattered showers and thunderstorms but not much. It still feels like the tropics with highs in the upper 80s and "feels like" temps in the 90s.

Tuesday and the rest of the work-week, next week, afternoon temps return to 90 degrees-plus! Skies mostly to partly sunny.

