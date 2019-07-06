Flash Flood Warning Saturday Evening!

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 8:30 p.m. ET!

It remains warm and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Some downpours are extremely heavy; causing dangerous conditions on highways and on neighborhood streets. Ponding is occurring, and drivers must find alternate routes to avoid getting stuck in any high-standing water.

Temperatures will be in the 80s or rain-cooled 70s with muggy conditons.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will partly cloudy before midnight and mostly clear after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s. We can sleep with the windows up to get some fresh air back in our homes.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and delightful. It will be warm enough to still head to the pool. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel delightful. Afternoon temps in the low 80s, Monday, and in the mid 80s, Tuesday.

Wednesday will be warm with a chance of late-afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: WNW 4-9 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 76 deg. F; Wind: NW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: NNE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 71 deg. F; Wind: NW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: NNE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Water Temp: 64 deg. F; Wind: NW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 65 deg. F; Wind: N 5-10 kts.; Waves: 2-3 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 66 deg. F; Wind: NE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 2-3 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, warm. High near 80.

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly. Low in the 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

