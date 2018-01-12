WATCH LIVE: Latest update on Winter Weather Advisory in Metro Detroit from Paul Gross

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is under a Winter Weather Advisory on Friday, with most of the area seeing 2-4 inches of snow.

Paul Gross will provide an update on current conditions, as well as a deep dive into the weather event many experienced during their morning commute today.

The update will take place at 1:30 p.m. - you can watch it above.

Some areas north of M 59 or our North Zone, may see isolated areas of 3-6” or slightly more. The snow should start to taper off by 4pm and it will be a cold and windy night ahead.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.