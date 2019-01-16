Weekend storm to bring 'biggest snow in a while' to Southeast Michigan

DETROIT - While most saw icy roads and freezing drizzle on Wednesday morning, the real main event is coming this weekend.

It's a storm the Local 4 Casters have been watching for about a week. The closer we get to the weekend, the more accurate the models become.

Here's the latest from Brandon Roux:

Light snow moves in tomorrow but accumulations look minimal. With pockets of snow coming and going, most of us will see less than an inch all day tomorrow. Temps will start in the teens to low 20s and then warm to near freezing with snow showers on and off and winds ESE 5-12 mph making it feel colder.

Friday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s one last day.

The cold air slowly moves in Saturday with a chance for our biggest snow in a while.

Right now, model data calls for 3-6 inches of snow Saturday across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with temps staying in the low to mid 20s and blustery.

Then, the really cold air moves in Sunday with windy conditions and temps mainly in the teens feeling much colder. Next week looks brutally cold so stay tuned.

