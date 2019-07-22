Wet weather before midnight, cooler afterward

DETROIT - A flood warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown!

Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially before 10 p.m. ET. After 10 p.m. ET, it will be mostly cloudy. It becomes cooler overnight, Sunday night. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s, and it becomes much more comfortabe. We can give our air conditioners a break and sleep with the window up.

Sunrise is at 616 a.m. ET.

Real relief continues Monday and early this week. After morning clouds and sprinkles, Monday becomes partly sunny. It will be warm and much less humid. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have abundant sunshine. It will be warmer and remain comfortable. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the middle then upper 80s.

