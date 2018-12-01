Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet weather returns to Detroit Saturday

DETROIT - Clouds return Saturday morning with rain on the way for, at least, the first half of the weekend. Higher temperatures are arriving, too. Soggy weather is more of a concern than snowy weather.

Saturday morning becomes cloudy before dawn. Temperatures are hovering right around the freezing mark. Patchy fog is possible. Motorists must be cautious on ramps, bridges and over passes with a few slick spots.

Precipitation is on the way, but it will arrive after temperatures are above freezing, past breakfast-time.

Rain arrives from the south mid-morning. Between 10 and 11 a.m. ET, our South zone, including Lenawee and Monroe counties, receive light then heavier rain. The wet weather overtakes all of Southeast Michigan by lunchtime, but with temperatures in the middle 30s, midday.

Detroiters will need their umbrellas and rain gear, Saturday afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 30s and low 40s before sunset. Widespread rain may cause ponding on roadways for drivers going to and from different holiday events. It will be windy, too, with an easterly wind 10 to 20 mph. Indoor activities like the da Vinci exhibit at Cranbrook, art displays at the Detroit Institute Of Arts and exhibits at the Wright museum are perfect.

Sunset is that 5:02 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening remains wet with study temperatures in the low 40s.

Saturday night will still be good for indoor events. There will be no concerns about freezing as temperatures remain in the low 40s or even rise a bit to near 45°F.

Fog develops overnight into Sunday morning. Anyone with late night or overnight plans must be extremely cautious in areas with very low visibility. Air travelers should check flight times and delays in case of dense fog at Detroit Metro.

Warmer air continues to stream, Sunday. I will be in your 50°F or more during the afternoon. Wet weather remains in the forecast, but showers will be scattered rather than blanketing the region.

Tailgaters and football fans will need to pack their patience traveling to and from Ford Field on damp roads surfaces.

Two-day rain totals will easily be near an inch or more. Homeowners need to make sure their sump-pumps are working well and leaves or debris are cleared from sewer grates and street gutters.

Happy Hanukkah, Sunday! Sunset is at 5:01 p.m. ET.

Colder weather returns Monday and early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. Daytime temperatures will be near 40°F on Monday, and near 35°F on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even colder. Afternoon temps near freezing or below, and nighttime and morning lows will be in the 20s.

