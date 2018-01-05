Wind chill advisory in effect until noon Saturday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - A wind chill advisory will be in effect until noon Saturday in Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said very cold wind chills that could cause frostbite should be expected. Frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes if skin is exposed, the NWS said.

More Headlines

Wind chills are expected to range from 10 below zero to 25 below zero.

From the NWS:

WHERE: Most of southeast Michigan along and north of m-59.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

The following counties are under the wind chill advisory until noon Saturday:

Genesee

Lapeer

Livingston

Macomb

Oakland

Sanilac

St. Clair

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.