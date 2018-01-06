Wind chills near -25 degrees overnight

DETROIT - A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Sanilac County until 12 noon ET, Saturday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Detroit and the rest of Southeast Michigan until 12 noon ET, Saturday.

A Flood Warning is in effect for St. Clair County near the St. Clair River until 1:45 p.m. ET, Sunday, due to ice jamming. Anyone near the river must move to higher ground.

The Arctic chill continues for most of the first full weekend of 2018. "Most" is the operative word. There is light at the end of the tunnel with higher temperatures breaking the current cold snap before the weekend ends. However, I have snow in the forecast, too.

Friday night remains dangerously cold with very low wind chills. Hockey fans spilling out of LCA after the Red Wings-Panthers game will need their coats, hats, scarves and gloves; not to mention, the need to dress in layers underneath their outerwear. Temperatures before midnight will approach 0°F or lower.

Overnight lows will reach -5°F in the city of Detroit. Temperatures will fall even lower many surrounding neighborhoods and towns. Wind chills will be between -25°F and -15°F. Skies will be fair. Remember to be careful with space heaters and open flames like fireplaces.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in and still more frigid than average by good 20 to 25 degrees. Afternoon highs will be near 10°F. Wind chills will be below zero all day; near -10°F in the afternoon.

Saturday night lows will be near 0°F, but Sunday afternoon will spell a break and welcome relief to this cold snap. Sunday afternoon will become mostly cloudy, but temperatures will reach the middle and upper 20s due to a southerly wind.

But wouldn’t you know it. If it’s not one thing it’s another. Light snow develops Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Up to an inch will fall by midnight.

Another inch of snow is possible Monday morning. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 30s with cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier and remain seasonable. Daytime temps will be near 30°F or a bit more.

Then it really gets milder Thursday! Highs will be in the low 40s. Showers possible.

