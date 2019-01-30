Wind chill warning continues in Metro Detroit: Here's what to know

DETROIT - Cold and wind equals dangerous wind chills of -25°F to -35°F for the next 24 hours in Metro Detroit.

Let's make sure we're checking on our family, friends, and neighbors because there are numerous problems related to this cold. And, don't use any space heaters or generators unless you have your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on.

Some sun today with a few more snow showers possible this afternoon mainly from I-96 to I-69 with a quick coating possible for some.

Otherwise just cold with winds WSW 10-25 mph again for the next 24 hours.

Thursday forecast

Morning wind chills will be near -35°F Thursday morning which means many more schools either will or have called off school again tomorrow.

We have school closings covered on ClickOnDetroit.com. Sun and clouds with temps barely getting above freezing tomorrow afternoon and lighter winds after lunch SW 5-15 mph.

The Wind Chill Warning ends at 11am, but we may still have a Wind Chill Advisory meaning, go out at your own risk. Frostbite and hypothermia will still be painfully possible.

Light snow chance

There’s a chance for some light snow late, late Thursday and early Friday morning. Friday morning snow showers and sub-zero temps, but mostly cloudy with temps in the teens to end the work and school week.

Weekend outlook

With as crazy cold as it will be the next couple of days, you won’t believe what’s coming this weekend. We should see sun and clouds Saturday with highs into the mid 30s and lighter winds. Moisture moves in overnight bringing a light wintry mix Sunday morning changing to light rain showers by Sunday afternoon.

That’s right, 40s on Super Bowl Sunday here in Metro Detroit with mostly drizzle and light rain. Heavier rain comes Monday afternoon when highs will flirt with 50 degrees.

