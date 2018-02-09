Winter Storm Warning: 6 to 9 inches of snow expected across SE Michigan

DERTROIT - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now for areas along and south of 10 Mile Road or I-696.

It’s a Winter Weather Advisory today for all of our counties north of that mark with slightly lesser snow totals expected the farther north you go today. The snow is coming down at a pretty good clip and with temps in the teens early, the snow is sticking to the streets.

The peak of the snow or times of heaviest snowfall will be between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. although the snow will continue all Friday afternoon with limited breaks in the action. Highs will hit the upper 20s and the winds are light ESE 5-10 mph.

By the evening drive, lighter snow but still wet and slippery for a slow go on the drive home tonight. Snow totals for most of us in Metro Detroit will be in the 6-9" range through the evening, with 3-6" expected north of M 59.

More snow Saturday

More snow will pour in Saturday during the morning and last into the afternoon. This will be a lighter snow and won’t last nearly as long as Friday’s Storm. Still, we may see another inch or two during the day tomorrow around SE Lower Michigan with temps in the upper 20s again tomorrow afternoon. It’s teens early to upper 20s all the way through the weekend with a last shot of snow Sunday.

Snow Sunday morning

Sunday snow now looks to be coming in the mid morning hours. This will be another light to moderate wave of snow and may throw down another inch or two. We certainly have a good chance of some areas seeing a foot or more of new snow over the next three days.

Again, areas south of 10 Mile down to the Ohio Border will see the most snow for all three round.

