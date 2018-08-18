Michigan Comic Con day 1 - Excessive quantities of carbonated beverages

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

Before James D'Amato of "One Shot Podcast" fame joins us tomorrow, Ron Stratton and I explored Michigan Comic Con in all of it's glory. For day 1, we wandered through the merchandising area. It was like a medieval bizarre full of everything a nerd could want.

Fittingly, we found a shop selling LARPing weapons and drinking horns.

To see what LARPing weapons look like in action, check out "The Battle of Black and Blue"

The shop is called "Forged Foam" and it's going to be there tomorrow and Sunday as well. We got an eyeful of their merchandise, and if you're wondering if we liked it enough to purchase anything on day one, the answer is that I can't be trusted with a per diem.

"I regret nothing."