Michigan Comic Con day 1 - Excessive quantities of carbonated beverages

Before James D'Amato of "One Shot Podcast" fame joins us tomorrow, Ron Stratton and I explored Michigan Comic Con in all of it's glory. For day 1, we wandered through the merchandising area. It was like a medieval bizarre full of everything a nerd could want.
Fittingly, we found a shop selling LARPing weapons and drinking horns.
The shop is called "Forged Foam" and it's going to be there tomorrow and Sunday as well. We got an eyeful of their merchandise, and if you're wondering if we liked it enough to purchase anything on day one, the answer is that I can't be trusted with a per diem.
"I regret nothing."