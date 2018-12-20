Livingston County's 15th annual Bled Fest will be final show, co-founder says

HOWELL, Mich. - Bled Fest, a Livingston County tradition since 2005, is hanging up its guitars after one last show.

Nate Dorough, co-founder of the show, posted a heartfelt message on social media Thursday, detailing the history of the music festival from its roots in parents' backyards.

"We’ve always said that the festival will cease to exist when we can’t do it in the old school building anymore, and we’re holding to that," the post said. "The powers-that-be have finally decided that this building is 'not intended for' this type of event, but are allowing us, with a few small changes, to host one last party."

The music festival has been held at the Hartland Performing Arts Center, near the intersection of Old U.S. 23 and Highland Road, for 11 years. The May 25, 2019 event will be the final Bled Fest.

The festival's past lineups have included Norma Jean, Andrew W.K., Joyce Manor, Foxing, The Wonder Years, La Dispute, Anti-Flag and more.

The 2019 lineup will be announced in February.

The full letter, ticket information and more can be found at the official Bled Fest website here.

