SPOTLIGHT: It’s her year, Clintondale’s Traniece Gayden wins in 4Frenzy

Favorite School Subject: English and Science

Favorite Artist: Tupac, Biggie Smalls, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar

Role Model: Oprah Winfrey

Extracurricular Activities: Basketball, Key Club, C-2 Pipeline, and Journalism

Traniece Gayden is a Senior at Clintondale High School who has a passion for writing and music. This fire has earned her a winning place for Yearbook in the Clubs and Organizations category of the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards!

Even with a busy schedule full of extracurricular activities, school, and sports, she still finds time for herself. In her spare time, she loves to write poetry and music. She also enjoys playing football and basketball. She has played basketball from a young age and plans to continue to play for fun.

After Traniece graduates from Clintondale, she plans to attend an HBCU and major in Criminal Justice to become a future defense attorney for the City of Detroit. Good luck, Traniece, and congratulations on your 4Frenzy win!

