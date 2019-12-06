SPOTLIGHT: Henry Ford’s Alexis Strickland ‘sets’ up a win for Favorite Setter

Favorite Artist: Nicki Minaj, because it gets her hype before every game

Favorite School Lunch: Pizza Fridays

Role Models: Her mom, grandma, and Aunt Tracey

Alexis Strickland, 4Frenzy’s winner for Favorite Setter in the Volleyball category, is a senior at Henry Ford II High School. Not only does she excel in her sport, but she also has an eagerness to learn, especially when it involves her favorite class, Health and Nutrition.

She enjoys studying information about the different elements in food that we put into our body. Her interest has advanced significantly and now she is thinking about majoring in Health Sciences to study food and nutrition in college.

Alexis Strickland Henry Ford II Volleyball

Alexis has been playing volleyball since fifth grade, when she went to a private school as a kid. She is also involved in extracurricular activities, such as the National Honor Society, as well as travel volleyball since the seventh grade.

Alexis has been in the NHS since her junior year. She appreciates the opportunity to be a member because it means that she can help her community in various ways. It’s no wonder such an outstanding student won a 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award. Congrats, Alexis!

