4Frenzy’s New Instagram Takeovers

Fordson HS cheer does first 4Frenzy takeover!

Elizabeth Washington, Creative Services Intern

Tags: 4Frenzy, Fordson High School, Belleville High School, Fordson Tractors, Belleville Tigers, High School Football, High School Cheer
4Frenzy Fall 2020

Join us tonight on our 4Frenzy Instagram as Fordson Cheer Coach Gina Soave does our first ever story takeover! Her takeover will give followers a behind the scenes look at the Fordson cheer team and the Belleville vs. Fordson football game.

Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m. and is a home game for the Belleville Tigers. Watch Local 4 News Saturday morning to see the highlights of tonight’s game!

4Frenzy Game of The Week - Belleville vs Dearborn Fordson

For more information on how your team can do an Instagram take over, email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com!

