Personality Quiz: What yearbook position are you?

We’ve all looked forward to that fun tradition of signing “H.A.G.S” and wishing friends the best of luck in college in our yearbooks. If you were the one putting the high school yearbook together, wonder what job you would have? Take the personality quiz below to find out who you’d be in the yearbook club!

Don’t forget that we have a contest that any and all high schoolers could win, because YOU vote for them! Click here to see 4Frenzy!

Instagram: @4Frenzy

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsor Meijer for their support!