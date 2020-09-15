Nominate now in 4Frenzy Fall 2020!

ENTER A NAME BELOW! Nominate your favorite high school students in the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards, beginning tomorrow at 6am! Just go to clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy.

We’ve added brand new categories to help give students more opportunities to win the spotlight during this especially strange and difficult school year, including Esports and 2020 Favorites!

Voting starts Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 23. Winners will have their names and schools featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. Passionate winners and nominees can even get their own “Spotlight” article on clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy.

And yes, we’ll be covering high school football games again, but in a limited capacity. Watch for highlights on Local 4 News Saturday morning and on ClickOnDetroit.

We would like to thank our sponsor Meijer for their support!