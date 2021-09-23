Cloudy icon
52º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

4Frenzy

4Frenzy GOTW: Stevenson vs Macomb Dakota

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Tags: 4Frenzy, Game of the Week, Football
4Frenzy Game of the Week
4Frenzy Game of the Week

The 4Frenzy Game of the Week is Stevenson (Sterling Hghts) vs Macomb Dakota. Highlights will air on Local 4 News Friday at 11 p.m. and Saturday at 6 a.m.

Stevenson cheer will do a takeover during the game, so head to our Instagram to see those highlights, too!

Instagram: @4Frenzy (you could participate in a takeover!)

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Concordia University, and Detroit Area Honda Dealers for their support!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Creative Services Associate Producer

email