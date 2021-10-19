Cloudy icon
4Frenzy

See What’s Next in 4Frenzy!

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Tags: 4Frenzy
4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards
Wow, tens of thousands of votes were cast! Thanks for your support of local schools and students. Our Fall Fan Choice Winners - athletes, students in school clubs and unsung heroes - will be announced on Friday.

Voting for the final round of Marching Bands and Spirit Squads is open!

VOTE: Marching Band Top 10

VOTE: Spirit Squad Top 10

Your votes will decide the ultimate winner. Voting ends Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 11 p.m. You can vote once per hour. Good Luck to all!

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Concordia University, and Detroit Area Honda Dealers for their support!

