See What’s Next in 4Frenzy!

Wow, tens of thousands of votes were cast! Thanks for your support of local schools and students. Our Fall Fan Choice Winners - athletes, students in school clubs and unsung heroes - will be announced on Friday.

Voting for the final round of Marching Bands and Spirit Squads is open!

VOTE: Marching Band Top 10

VOTE: Spirit Squad Top 10

Your votes will decide the ultimate winner. Voting ends Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 11 p.m. You can vote once per hour. Good Luck to all!

Instagram: @4Frenzy

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Ad

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Concordia University, and Detroit Area Honda Dealers for their support!