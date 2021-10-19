See What’s Next in 4Frenzy!

Wow, tens of thousands of votes were cast! Thanks for your support of local schools and students. Our Fall Fan Choice Winners - athletes, students in school clubs and unsung heroes - will be announced on Friday.
Voting for the final round of Marching Bands and Spirit Squads is open!
Your votes will decide the ultimate winner. Voting ends Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 11 p.m. You can vote once per hour. Good Luck to all!
Instagram: @4Frenzy
Twitter: @4Frenzy
Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy
We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Concordia University, and Detroit Area Honda Dealers for their support!