Spotlight: Livonia cross country runner will dance in ‘The Nutcracker’

Kaelin Hughes started running right before second grade for the Dearborn Track Club. Now that her running career has reached the high school level, she has learned some key life lessons.

“My sport has taught me to never give up,” said Kaelin. “In the end, I’m really only competing against myself.”

As a freshman runner, teammates are important to Kaelin, and she has expressed her joy that the other runners are always there to cheer her on. The team even has their own pre-run cheer. However, her loudest supporter has always been her mom.

“My mom manages to work full time with four children and still makes it to everyone’s activities and cheers us on,” explained Kaelin. “Actually, she cheers for everyone on the team. You can really hear her all over the course.”

Truly a family affair, Kaelin and her brother run for the same school. Having the extra support and watching her brother run has been one of her favorite parts of the sport.

Cross Country is more than a hobby to Kaelin, who spends her extra time volunteering for a local group, Parkrun. Parkrun is an organization that allows runners of all ages to compete in cross country events. This has given Kaelin a chance to meet new people from all over the world.

“Never let one race define you.” Kaelin Hughes

“I help set up the course, then I have the opportunity to talk to people from all walks of life,” continued Kaelin. “I have met people from all over the world and had conversations with adults that I am happy to call my friends who take a real interest in my running career and what I do outside of Parkrun”

Staying on top of school work is key for Kaelin, who has completed homework from just about anywhere.

“I am one of four children, and we have always been on the go for activities,” said Kaelin. “My parents told me a long time ago that I’m a student-athlete, not an athlete-student. Homework comes first.”

Outside of cross country, Kaelin stays very busy. At school, she is part of the Global Education Council, serving as a freshman representative. As another passion, Hughes loves to dance and is currently preparing for a role in The Nutcracker.

After high school, Kaelin wants to attend Michigan State University to follow in her mother’s footsteps, and would enjoy running cross country.

Well done, Kaelin!

