SPOTLIGHT: Atlas Junior breaks team record in breaststroke

Favorite School Subject: Math

Favorite School Lunch: Curly Fries

Favorite Musician: Morgan Wallen

Emma Shall won for Breast Stroke in the Swimming category of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

It was the 4th grade when Emma Shall decided to start swimming, and she has become quite the natural. Much like others on the swim team, she pays much of her success to her coach, Ryne. Her team is always there for her, and Ryne is always there pushing her to be the best.

She has certainly been at her best, as Emma has broken the team record for the 100 breast stroke in the girls category. Her push to improve has led her to heavily considering swimming in college.

“You can always do better,” said Emma. “Don’t do the bare minimum. It won’t get you anywhere.”

Emma Shall competes in breaststroke competition. (WDIV)

As a ritual before each meet, Emma drinks a Celsius and says a prayer of thanks for everything she has in her life.

Once she gets to college, Emma wishes to head towards a career path in nursing or dermatology. By focusing on one thing at a time, she has been able to compete at a high level, and achieve good academic standing. She has a passion for baking and says she has a sarcastic sense of humor. In life, she looks up to her parents who have become her largest role models.

Ad

Swimming is a sport that anybody can enjoy, and Emma believes if students give it a try they will love it.

“Don’t be afraid to join,” encouraged Emma. “They’re more welcoming than you think. You never know how good you are until you try,”

Working with her coach and her team, Emma lets her caring and hardworking personality shine through. She still has her senior year ahead of her to continue to have fun and improve on her current success.

We wish you all the best, Emma!

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Concordia University, and Detroit Area Honda Dealers for their support!